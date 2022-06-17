Bernice (Bernie) M. Schaff

MANDAN - Bernice (Bernie) M. Schaff, 82, of Mandan, ND, passed away June 14, 2022, at Missouri Slope.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 6:00 PM.

Bernie was born November 16, 1939, to Gus and Della (Sterna) Belohlavek of Mandan, ND. She attended country school. In the seventh grade, Bernie was elected State President of the Young Citizens League (YCL), an accomplishment she spoke of often and was most proud of. She graduated from Mandan High School.

On January 16, 1960, she married Raymond (Ray) Schaff at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan, ND. They made their home west of Mandan and raised four children. In 2020, they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

In her early years, Bernie worked at JCPenney's. When she was married, she was happy to be a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family trucking and cattle business. She loved taking Sunday drives with Ray through the countryside looking at cattle.

Bernie's home was her palace. She loved decorating her house. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her tradition was a white flocked tree with red decorations. Even though cooking wasn't her favorite thing to do, her dressing, fudge, and kolaches were the best. She loved walking, either around her neighborhood or at the mall.

Reading was her passion. She could finish a good book in no time at all. On the weekends, you would hear her cheer for Tiger Woods as she loved to watch golf. Bernie liked to play Bingo and go on casino runs. She loved to have a good time and her laugh was contagious.

Bernie was a proud Mother. When her children competed in horseshows and rodeos, she was their biggest cheerleader. She would tell you those were the best times. She was especially proud of her oldest sons, Jeff and Greg, who both donated kidneys to their brother, Joe. She spoke often of their time at Mayo Clinic. The love she had for her children and grandchildren was very evident when you walked into her home. There were pictures of them everywhere.

Bernie's family would like to thank everyone at Missouri Slope who cared for our Mom while she lived there. Thank you especially to Vern and Melissa for your unending compassion, love and care you showed our Mom. She fought a long battle and was a fighter until the end.

Bernie is survived by her two sons, Jeff (RaNette) of Olympia, WA, and Greg of Mandan, ND; one daughter, Lisa (Greg) Kruckenberg of Mandan, ND; four granddaughters, Abigail of Temecula, CA, Hannah (Travis) McGhee of Greene County, Ohio, Haley of Olympia, WA, and Paige of Mandan, ND; two sisters, Janet (Richard) Elkin of Bismarck, ND and Mavis (Wayne) Wahl of Gilbert, AZ; and one brother, Jan (Marla) Belohlavek of Mandan, ND. Bernie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son, Raymond (Joe); parents, Gus and Della Belohlavek; and three sisters, Marge Ehlis, Betty Ciavarella, and Jean Weismann.