Benny Rath

Memorial services for Benny will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Mandan at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.

Benny married Luella Aichele at the Sterling United Methodist Church June 10, 1956. In October of 1956, he was drafted and served in Korea. He was always very proud of his military service. Upon returning home from Korea, they had four sons: Kevin; Kent; Kurt; and Kip. They lived and raised their family in Sterling.

Over the years, Benny started and ran many businesses which included hauling milk and selling milking equipment. He was a cement contractor. He owned and operated his own semi for twenty years hauling cattle and grain. He also drove a school bus. After retirement, he enjoyed mowing lawns. Benny liked working with horses and animals. He taught all four sons and some of the grandchildren how to ride a horse. There were always horses around the farm. He raised sheep for several years. He took his grandchildren on many adventures; such as, fishing, getting them in an airplane for the first time, and sightseeing unusual places in the area. He regularly visited the Sterling truck stop where he would share a cup of coffee and conversation with the neighborhood retirees or anyone up for a friendly visit.