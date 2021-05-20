Bennie Burgard, 84, passed away May 17, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a vigil/rosary service starting at 7 p.m.

Bennie Burgard was born March 27, 1937 in Orrin. He attended school in Orrin.

He married Darlene Rohrich on September 10, 1960 and together they had five children.

In 1970, he went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad and remained with them until his retirement.

Bennie is survived by his wife Darlene; son, Gregory; his daughters, Corrine (Craig) McGarvey, Sheila Baier; six grandchildren, Melissa (Andy) Solheim, Nicole (Zac) Vick, Craig Jr. (Grace) McGarvey, Sobrina Koch, Samantha Koch and Meranda Baier; six great-grandchildren, Madison Vick, Damion Vick, Aiden Vick, Olivia and Dekker Solhiem, and Cayden Huddleston; brother, Matt Burgard; and sister, Nettie Schneider.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Marilyn Koch and Sheri Burgard; parents, Benard and Teresia Burgard; brothers, John and Christ Burgard and sisters, Theresa, Marion and Angie.

To share memories of Bennie, view the livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.