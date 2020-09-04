 Skip to main content
Becky Towne

Becky Towne died Aug. 31, fighting ALS for 12 years. She was the backbone of Towne Siding & Window, A + SUNROOMS and Towne Enterprises LLC. She is survived by Larry Towne and their son Scott.

