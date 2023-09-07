BISMARCK - Rebecca Podoll Matthews, passed away on September 4, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, ND, after a two-year battle with Lymphoma.

Her funeral will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 9th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 8th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and continue one hour prior to the funeral service.

Becky was born on January 28, 1974, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Glenn and Kathleen (Kotila) Podoll. She moved with her family to Hazen in 1983, where she spent her formative years and completed her high school education in 1992. She went on to attend the University of North Dakota, where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 1996.

In 1997, Becky married the love of her life, Chris Matthews. Together, they built a beautiful family and were blessed with five children: Michael, Mary, Daniel, Leah, and Abdoul. She deeply cherished her role as a mother and found immense joy in supporting her children in all aspects of their lives, whether it be attending their events or being there for them whenever they needed a guiding hand. She treated and respected each for the individuals they are.

Becky was known for her passion for helping others and making a positive impact in her community. One of her big accomplishments was being elected to the Burleigh County Commission in 2020. She dedicated her time and energy to various causes, including supporting parents who had lost a child, assisting families with children born with clubfoot, and reaching out to New Americans in their journey of assimilation. Her kindness extended even to the smallest and most vulnerable, as she provided comfort and care to babies in need and created a welcoming space for children seeking solace and connection.

Beyond her philanthropic endeavors, Becky enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She found solace in the pages of a good book, cherished the adventures that came with traveling, and delighted in the company of friends and loved ones. Her infectious enthusiasm and warm spirit made her a cherished member of her social circle.

Becky's childhood dream of owning horses came to fruition, thanks to the unwavering support of her father. This passion brought her immense joy and allowed her to find a sense of peace in the presence of these majestic creatures.

Becky is survived by her husband, Chris Matthews; her children, Michael Matthews, Mary Matthews, Daniel Matthews, Leah Matthews, and Abdoul Sow. She is also survived by her parents, Glenn and Kathleen Podoll; her in-laws, Pam and Ken Campbell; her brother, Steven Podoll, and her sister-in-law, Tricia Matthews.

She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Michael; twin daughters, Anna and Emily; father-in-law, Michael Matthews; paternal and maternal grandparents, and her husband's paternal and maternal grandparents. She was also preceded by several aunts and uncles.

The Matthews family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Global Neighbors of Bismarck, a cause close to Becky's heart, Magic Soccer of Bismarck, or the Good Shepherd Church of Bismarck.

Becky's passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, but her legacy of compassion, love, and dedication will continue to inspire future generations. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to cross paths with her.

To share your memories of Becky, sign the online guestbook, and to view the service livestream, please visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.