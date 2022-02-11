Barton Sayler

Barton Jarome Sayler, 79, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at a Bismarck hospital. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Barton was born Aug. 30, 1942, on the family farm southwest of Underwood to Gilbert and Esther (Brogden) Sayler. He attended country grade school until the second grade, then Underwood School Graduating in May 1962. At a young age during his school years, he worked for area farmers and also performed with his siblings helping to support his family. Barton grew up in a musical household, learning many instruments by ear, making them all sound natural. This unique skill helped form the band "The Travelers" which was active for many years. Barton was united in marriage to Cheryl (Hoots) Sayler on July 26, 1964, after meeting her at the roller-skating rink. They were inseparable after that day.

Barton was a very talented and gifted man; he forged his own path by studying mechanics and electrical repair by correspondence. He worked for JC Penney, Dakota Appliance before starting his own TV repair business. B & C Electronic Repair, side by side with his wife Cheryl they operated their own shop for 20 years until ill health pushed him to retire. People were known to say, "He can fix anything with a cord on it." Barton will be missed greatly by many.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons, Jerry and Randy, daughter, Shelly, brothers, Cleaton and Elton Sayler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, sisters, Naomi and Lyla and brother, Trenton.

