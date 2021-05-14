Barry Reitan
Barry Reitan, 58, of Casselton, passed away at home on May 10, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Barry was born on June 11, 1962 to Bud and June (Gust) Reitan in Moorhead, Minnesota. Barry spent his life in the community of Casselton. After his graduation from Central Cass High School in 1980 he worked for the Farmer's Union Oil Company for seven years. Barry was a volunteer firefighter for Casselton for many years. In 1987 he decided to join the North Dakota Air National Guard and trained to be a firefighter. He served as a full time firefighter with the ‘Happy Hooligans' of the North Dakota Air National Guard for 27 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He went on to serve as the assistant fire chief for Hector International Airport following his career with the Air National Guard and retired in 2018 for health reasons.
Barry loved farming. During his off hours he worked for the Chaffee Lynchburg Farmers Elevator for many years. He also worked for several area farmers who were looking for extra help plowing fields, planting and harvesting crops. He would spend many hours helping out whenever he was able.
On April 26, 2003 Barry married Theresa Montgomery and shortly after they welcomed their only child Sydnee. When not working, Barry took Sydnee fishing, hunting and scouting for deer. He loved spending time with Sydnee and Theresa driving around out in the country.
Barry leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Theresa, and his daughter Sydnee. Mother June, mother-in-law Joyce Montgomery. Brothers Tim, Mike (Michelle) and Danny, sister Penny (James Schmidt) Rowinski, brothers-in-law Lane and Wade (Chris) Montgomery, sisters-in-law Renee Montgomery and Jackie (Tom) Piche along with many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Bud Reitan, father-in-law Roger Montgomery, grandparents Henry and Laura Reitan and Elmer and Nellie Gust.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Casselton Fire Department.
Visitation: Monday, May 17, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Martin's Lutheran Church, Casselton.
Memorial Service: Tuesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Martin's Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center