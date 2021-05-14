Barry Reitan

Barry was born on June 11, 1962 to Bud and June (Gust) Reitan in Moorhead, Minnesota. Barry spent his life in the community of Casselton. After his graduation from Central Cass High School in 1980 he worked for the Farmer's Union Oil Company for seven years. Barry was a volunteer firefighter for Casselton for many years. In 1987 he decided to join the North Dakota Air National Guard and trained to be a firefighter. He served as a full time firefighter with the ‘Happy Hooligans' of the North Dakota Air National Guard for 27 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He went on to serve as the assistant fire chief for Hector International Airport following his career with the Air National Guard and retired in 2018 for health reasons.