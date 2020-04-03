Barbara Young Bird

Barbara Ann Young Bird, 73, New Town, departed this world on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Minot, in Trinity Hospital. Barbara was born at Elbowoods on Jan. 17, 1947. Barbara was a member of the chicken clan. She was the daughter of James Conklin and Eleanor (Red-Fox) Conklin.
Barbara attended school at Elbowoods; she ran track and during the boarding school era in 1961 Barbara attended boarding school at Standing Rock. In 1968, she completed her GED at United Tribes Technical College, at Bismarck. In 1969, Barbara served on the first celebration committee at UTTC that bore the annually acclaimed UTTC Celebration. After Barbara completed her education, she and her family lived in Mandan, until 1975. During this time, Barbara worked at UTTC in the finance office.
In 1976, Barbara returned to New Town during a life adjustment. She continued to pursue careers serving families in different specialized capacities such as a BIA social services case manager, Mountrail County social services eligibility worker, Circle of Life youth counselor, tribal finance clerk, and as an administrative assistant with BIA, and later with MHA vocational rehabilitation services. Barbara enjoyed working and always contributed to her community through employment. She passed these life skills on to her children and inspired them to pursue their goals through higher education.
In 1999, Barbara met her companion, Raymond Perkins, and together they made a loving home, supporting their children, until her passing. Whenever her daughters needed her, Barbara and Ray provided unconditional support for their life changes and challenges, and never tired in supporting their aspirations. Barbara and Ray also took time to spend with her sisters and support them whenever they held church revivals. Barbara's faith was inspired by her beloved mother and sisters.
Barbara also participated in several Sundance ceremonies, with her companion, and traveled most often to attend Sundances at Spirit Lake, whenever she could. Barbara loved shopping at rummage sales and having family picnics with her family in the summers.
Barbara was close to her son Richard Finley Jr. and cherished his company whenever he was home. RJ suffered a stroke in November of 2019 and was unable to be with his mom at the time of her passing. Barbara always remained connected with RJ through his medical condition.
Barbara is survived by her companion, Raymond Perkins, daughters, Stacey (Gerald) Driver, Carolyn (Mylo) Spotted Horse, and Jayne Bird Bear (Jolene), all of New Town; son, Richard Finley Jr., Beulah; sisters, June (Larry) Lockwood, Minot, Jacqueline Lara and Judy Yessilith, both of New Town, Jerolyn Longie, Spirit Lake, and Janis Freeman, New Town; grandchildren, Chastity Driver, Robert Driver, Rebecca Bird Bear, Adrian Grinnell, Justin Driver, and Tuesday (John) Church; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Conklin; mother, Eleanor Red Fox; sisters, Jayne “Goody” Conklin and Janice White Body; and brother, Titus Hall.
Family funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, Church of God Indian Mission in New Town.
Burial: Snow Bird Chapel Cemetery, rural New Town.
(Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall, www.langhansfuneralhome.com)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.