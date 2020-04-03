Barbara Young Bird

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara Ann Young Bird, 73, New Town, departed this world on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Minot, in Trinity Hospital. Barbara was born at Elbowoods on Jan. 17, 1947. Barbara was a member of the chicken clan. She was the daughter of James Conklin and Eleanor (Red-Fox) Conklin.

Barbara attended school at Elbowoods; she ran track and during the boarding school era in 1961 Barbara attended boarding school at Standing Rock. In 1968, she completed her GED at United Tribes Technical College, at Bismarck. In 1969, Barbara served on the first celebration committee at UTTC that bore the annually acclaimed UTTC Celebration. After Barbara completed her education, she and her family lived in Mandan, until 1975. During this time, Barbara worked at UTTC in the finance office.

In 1976, Barbara returned to New Town during a life adjustment. She continued to pursue careers serving families in different specialized capacities such as a BIA social services case manager, Mountrail County social services eligibility worker, Circle of Life youth counselor, tribal finance clerk, and as an administrative assistant with BIA, and later with MHA vocational rehabilitation services. Barbara enjoyed working and always contributed to her community through employment. She passed these life skills on to her children and inspired them to pursue their goals through higher education.