Barbara Seyfert

Barbara Kay Seyfert, age 72 of Burnsville, Minn., died on March 18, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert; children, Chad Seyfert and Becky Smith and her special friend, Cubby Coleman, and Leo, the special Pug.
Celebration of Life (is pending at this time) will be held at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, MN, (952-894-5080) with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service.
