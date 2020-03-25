Barbara Seyfert

Barbara Seyfert

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Kay Seyfert, age 72 of Burnsville, Minn., died on March 18, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert; children, Chad Seyfert and Becky Smith and her special friend, Cubby Coleman, and Leo, the special Pug.

Celebration of Life (is pending at this time) will be held at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, MN, (952-894-5080) with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Seyfert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News