JAMESTOWN - Barbara R. Krein, born April 20, 1950 was the youngest daughter of Henry and Bernice (Otto) Miller and was raised in Jamestown, ND. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1968. She was called home on April 26, 2023.

On October 30, 1971, Barb and Marvin E Krein were married, in a blizzard and spent the last 52 years loving each other. On April 1, 1977 they were blessed with their only daughter, Amy Jo.

Barb worked in the medical field for the past 40 years. She never met a person that she did not befriend and loved to do crafts. When she was little she would drag every stray dog or cat she found home much her to her Mom's dismay. She was deeply loved by her two older sisters.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice (Otto) Miller.

She is survived by her husband Marvin, her daughter Amy (Robert) Pope, her 5 grandchildren, Kimberlee, Sarah, Samuel, Marquan & Kessia and 5 Great Grandsons. And two sisters Ginger (Joe) Campbell and Judy (Gary) Schaible.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.