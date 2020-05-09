× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara (Pederson) Harris

On May 1, 2020 Barbara Harris (‘Mom') passed peacefully with family at her side in Wheatridge, Colo. at age 86.

Barbara was born in Grand Forks to Gunda (Larson) Pederson and Sigurd Pederson. She was raised on the family farm in rural Grand Forks with her brother, Gary. Barbara attended the Brenna Township School No. 13, and Evanger Lutheran Church. Barbara was always a diligent student and blessed with a beautiful voice. Throughout her childhood she participated in numerous musicals/recitals and featured as a soloist, singing Vigil at her high school graduation.

Barbara graduated from North Dakota State College (now NDSU) in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and was active in the Glee Club, musical honorary societies and the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a featured soloist at the NDSC Commencement Ceremony June 4, 1954.

After graduating, she worked as a NDSC extension agent in Taylor. A year later she began teaching music and home economics in the Taylor schools. She married Donald Harris and raised five children in Dickinson and Bismarck. Her children have fond memories and reminisce about how Mom made a wonderful home and loved her baking, sewing, gardening and music.