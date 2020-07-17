Barbara Molash

After retiring from the Indian Health service in 2000 she sat around for a short time then went to work directing Interstate Commence (she was a Flag person) on the highway when the road was being resurfaced. When that ended she was a clerk at the White Buffalo Store in Fort Yates. She then went to work in the School System and was a Paraprofessional in the Special Education Program for the past 10 years plus.

In her leisure time and for twenty plus years she traveled with her husband to Midway Lanes Bowling Center where she bowled in the women's league and mixed with her husband. She bowled at Midways Lanes for so long that she seen the owner Jim wear out his knees and had to get them replaced, as did she. During her bowling years she competed with her women bowling friends in tournaments in Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota, even traveled to Kansas City with her husband to compete in a mixed tournament. We know she's with her bowling friends that left before her, they are watching Dorothy's ball roll down the alley about one mile an hour, followed by Alberta's and Sonja's. They were never in any rush. Before the casino she liked to go to Bingo and was a regular at that. When the casino opened she had her favorite machines.