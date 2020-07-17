Barbara Molash

Barbara Jean Molash, 77, passed away July 11, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates, with Rev. John Paul Gardner as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
She fought a hard battle with cancer since Christmas day 2019. Barbara was born to William and Mildred (Chapman) Grey Bear Oct. 21, 1942. She was given the Indian name of Itha'cha' win'ya. Her Indian name was given by her Grandfather Harry Grey Bear, she said he gave three horses away when a woman came from Montana and the Indian name was given. At that time, she lived with her grandparents north of the Porcupine Creek along the Missouri river north of Fort Yates.
She attended Grade School in Pierre, South Dakota, and Fort Yates. She graduated in 1961 from Fort Yates. She then attended the Indian School in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she completed the Licensed Practical Nursing program. She then went to work at the Indian Health Service Hospital and was a dedicated employee for 38 years. She was well liked by elderly because she knew and understood the Old Sioux Language. (She said Bertha Marshall, was really good with the language).
After retiring from the Indian Health service in 2000 she sat around for a short time then went to work directing Interstate Commence (she was a Flag person) on the highway when the road was being resurfaced. When that ended she was a clerk at the White Buffalo Store in Fort Yates. She then went to work in the School System and was a Paraprofessional in the Special Education Program for the past 10 years plus.
In her leisure time and for twenty plus years she traveled with her husband to Midway Lanes Bowling Center where she bowled in the women's league and mixed with her husband. She bowled at Midways Lanes for so long that she seen the owner Jim wear out his knees and had to get them replaced, as did she. During her bowling years she competed with her women bowling friends in tournaments in Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota, even traveled to Kansas City with her husband to compete in a mixed tournament. We know she's with her bowling friends that left before her, they are watching Dorothy's ball roll down the alley about one mile an hour, followed by Alberta's and Sonja's. They were never in any rush. Before the casino she liked to go to Bingo and was a regular at that. When the casino opened she had her favorite machines.
She liked to sew and made dresses for elderly women and Indian Costumes for dancers. She could sit for hours crocheting or playing games on her Kindle and later the iPad. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughter Trish to Police functions in New Mexico and Las Vegas.
In her teenage years she danced Indian at Fort Lincoln South of Mandan as a member of a group that preformed for tourist. Pictures of this group can be seen at the Fort Lincoln Museum.
For several years she volunteered to help with Special Olympics in Mandan, North Dakota. Her Special daughter Trish competed with the Mandan Team. She would take Trish to practice in Mandan for various sporting events. Trish was a Champion Participant in the State Bowling Tournaments, with her Doubles Partner Michelle Schaf from the farm north of Fort Yates. Trish was State Prairie Rose bowling champion because of Barbara's coaching. The Olympians sure liked her as they do everyone.
Barbara leaves behind to remember her in their prayers her husband of 55 years, James Molash; their children Harold, Michelle, James, William, and special girl, Trish; grandchildren, Kris (Emily), Alyson, Samantha, Taylor, Joshua, Mitchell, Ryan, Megan, Morgan, and James; great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Jacob, Jonah, Harper, Zy'eirra and an expected great-grandchild in October 2020; siblings, Janet Archambault and Gerald Grey Bear; her many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her in-laws, Raymond, Robert, and Janice; Godchildren, Jamie, Delane, Melissa, Chelsey, Cherisse, Jared, Richard, Lyndell, and Letise; all her friends, co-workers from Indian Health Services, Standing Rock Elementary School staff and students. The students at the school called her grandma.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred (Chapman) Grey Bear; sisters, Theresa, and Margaret; brothers, Henry, and Delano.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Sanford 7th floor staff for all the great care received.
There is limited seating due to restrictions at St. Peter Catholic Church, please use social distancing.
Service information
10:00AM
200 Church St
Fort Yates, North Dakota 58538
