Barbara Leidholm

Dec. 31, 1934-April 18, 2020 (85 years old)
Barbara Ann (Linnertz) (Hopkins) Leidholm was born in Garrison on Dec. 31, 1934, to Nick and Lorraine (Robbins) Linnertz. She grew up on a farm near Ryder. She attended elementary school at rural Blue Hill Township School and graduated from Ryder High School in 1952.
Barbara married Warren Leroy Hopkins on Jan. 15, 1953, in Douglas. Warren and Barb started their family in Garrison where they were blessed with six children. In 1974, Warren was diagnosed with cancer and passed away within three months, leaving Barbara a widow with four kids at home.
Barb met widower, Leo Leidholm. They married on Oct. 4, 1977. She and her kids moved to Underwood to combine households with the Leidholm family. In their retirement years, Barb and Leo enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Leo passed away in 1997. Barb moved to Minot; Grand Junction, Colo.; and back to North Dakota, settling in Bismarck.
Barb was a lifelong member of the Catholic church and active in Women of the Moose. No small part of Barb's lasting legacy is her recovery from alcoholism. Her leadership role in Alcoholics Anonymous and Al Anon inspired, influenced and restored lives.
Barb spent her final years as a resident of the St. Vincent's Care Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered plans for Barb's funeral and burial. She had made arrangements to donate her body to science at the University of North Dakota. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, her final wish cannot be fulfilled.
A service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. At that time, she will be buried at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Garrison.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Nikki (Bob) Gilbertson, Bismarck; Sandi (Glenn) Fandrick, California; Tricia (Brian) Zietz, Montana; Lola (Bob) Weichel, Bismarck; sons Jim (Tammy) Hopkins, Colorado; and Larry (Pam) Hopkins, Bismarck; brother, Darrell (Kay) Linnertz, Minot; stepchildren, Dan (Gail) Leidholm, Coleharbor; Tim (Deb) Leidholm, Coleharbor; Vicki Leidholm, Idaho; Dale (Tracy) Leidholm, Colorado; and Mike (Cindy) Leidholm, Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, four brothers and one sister.
For a more detailed obituary, go to bismarckfuneralhome.comarbara-leidholm.
