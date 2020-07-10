Barbara Bosch, 92, Bismarck, passed away July 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary//vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.
Barbara was born Feb. 16, 1928, to George and Katherine (Wald) Doll. She married Benedict A. Bosch of Linton Oct. 23, 1951, in Kintyre. They moved to Bismarck in 1952 and had five children.
She was hardworking and had numerous jobs over the years. Barbara was always busy, and she loved it. She kept her home together and was a fabulous cook. Barbara had a meal ready on the table every night. Benedict and Barbara enjoyed dancing at the Eagle's Club on Saturday nights.
In her later years, cards and bingo were an enjoyment for her and was always helping set up for group activities.
Barbara is survived by her children, Allen (Deb) Bosch, Mandan, Evelyn (Bob) Freidt, Utah, Diane (Jim) Wangler, Linton, Marilyn (Ray) Marquart, Bismarck, and Mary Ann (Jay) Kirkendall, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Benedict; parents; brothers, Wendelin, Joe, Tony, George, Mike, John, Matt, Stanley and Andy Doll; sisters, Agatha (Doll) Keller, Maggie (Doll) Severin, Margaret (Doll) Schatz and Katherine (Doll) Bosch.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials be made to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit or to a charity of the donor's choice.
