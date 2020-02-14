Barbara Bear, 68, “Mana Se' Wehinu Mihe” (Spring Willow Woman), passed away with her family at her side on Feb. 8, 2020, at a Rochester, Minn., hospital.

Barbara Rae Bear was born on Sept. 22, 1951 in Riverdale to Elizabeth Parshall and Lloyd Howard. She received her formal education at Chamberlain and Stephan, S.D., Catholic schools. She graduated from high school in 1969, at the age of 17, and went on to pursue a business certificate at El Cerrito, Calif. She also attended Bismarck State College, majoring in criminal justice.

Barbara held several prestigious secretarial positions, such as in the U.S. Federal Office in Bismarck; Owens Valley Planning in Bishop, Calif.; Horace Mann Elementary School in Rapid City, S.D., and was most proud to have worked under Carl Whitman. Barbara's career span with the MHA Nation was over 25 years and ended with her retirement on April 29, 2016.