Barbara Ann Bentz

BISMARCK - Barbara Ann Bentz, 74, was born on Feb. 9, 1948, and went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Barb was raised in Dunn Center, North Dakota, and attended school in Dunn Center and Killdeer, graduating in 1966. She then moved to Grand Forks and later to Dickinson, where she raised her four daughters. Barb attended Dickinson State University, graduating in 1993 with a degree in Elementary Education.

Barb's true passion was serving our Lord and Savior, which led her to spending 15 years as the church secretary at Our Savior Lutheran until her retirement. She spent her remaining years in Mandan with some of her closest family and friends.

