MOTT - August C. Kirschemann, age 90, of Mott, ND, passed away on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

Funeral services for August will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Zoar Congregational Church in Mott, ND. Burial and military honors will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Mott. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at Zoar Congregational Church from 2:00-7:00 pm. A family and friends service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

August is survived by his wife, Lucille; four children, Perry (Starla) Kirschemann, Pam (John) Weaver, Paula (David) Hogue, and Penny (Dale) Wegh; nine grandchildren, Daxon (Amy) Kirschemann, Jadian (Michael) Mack, Nathan and Nevan Weaver, Nicole (Cory) Skaurud, Marshall and Megan Hogue, and Brady and Levi Wegh; five greatgrandchildren, Ember, Saige, and Willow Mack, and Huxten and Holt Skaurud; brother, Roger (Ruth) Kirschemann; sister, Leona Pyles; Sisters-in-law Sharon and Betty Kirschemann, LaVon Maier, and Wanda Friez; Brother-in-law Dennis Kroft; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com