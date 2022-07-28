 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August C. Kirschemann

  • 0

MOTT - August C. Kirschemann, age 90, of Mott, ND, passed away on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

Funeral services for August will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Zoar Congregational Church in Mott, ND. Burial and military honors will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Mott. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at Zoar Congregational Church from 2:00-7:00 pm. A family and friends service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

August is survived by his wife, Lucille; four children, Perry (Starla) Kirschemann, Pam (John) Weaver, Paula (David) Hogue, and Penny (Dale) Wegh; nine grandchildren, Daxon (Amy) Kirschemann, Jadian (Michael) Mack, Nathan and Nevan Weaver, Nicole (Cory) Skaurud, Marshall and Megan Hogue, and Brady and Levi Wegh; five greatgrandchildren, Ember, Saige, and Willow Mack, and Huxten and Holt Skaurud; brother, Roger (Ruth) Kirschemann; sister, Leona Pyles; Sisters-in-law Sharon and Betty Kirschemann, LaVon Maier, and Wanda Friez; Brother-in-law Dennis Kroft; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News