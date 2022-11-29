August "Augie" Kuntz

August "Augie" Kuntz age 89 Mandan, ND went to meet the Lord on November 26, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Keith Streifel officiating. Burial will follow at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery at 3:00 PM with full military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 30 from 5:00-7:00 PM with Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue on Thursday, one hour prior to Mass.

Augie was born in Solen, ND March 9, 1933, to Jacob and Rose (Schwartz) Kuntz. He was tenth of 11 children. He was educated in a one room schoolhouse and was raised on a farm near Solen living there till the age of 18. He married Bernice (Wetsch) on August 6, 1953, while on leave at St Anthony Catholic Church. They were blessed with two daughters Jocelyn and Jolene.

He was drafted into the US Army March 1953 serving during the Korean War era in Heilbronn, Germany and was honorably discharged March 1955.

His hard work ethic started at a young age on the farm and continued through various jobs including Northern Pacific Railroad, Froeschle Sons, and Capital City Construction as a job superintendent.

He took his job very seriously. He was proud of his work on the Med Center One, Ashley and Elgin Hospital projects and also the construction of the Judicial wing of the ND state capital.

After retiring at the age of 59 he enjoyed lending a helping hand to his son in law with various building projects. His hobbies included going to stock car races, camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed dancing to the old-time music and doing the polka which was his favorite. He loved watching his garden grow and passing out his produce. August and Bernice enjoyed going on bus tours and making new friends along the way. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose and Legion Clubs.

Family and faith were the two most important things in his life. With the loss of his daughter Jocelyn in the summer of July 1988 he became a father figure to raising Antonio and Chassity. August loved to organize and plan the family gatherings especially where we were going to eat. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, an altar preparer, participated in Adoration, and worked in the soup kitchen at Spirit of Life. He was also a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bernice; daughter, Jolene (Danni) Kuntz, Mandan, ND; grandchildren: Chassity (Jason) Kelm, Medicine Lake, MT, Antonio (Samantha) Rosas Mandan, ND

Kayla Red legs, South Dakota, Carrie (Troy) Gittings Fayetteville, AR, Jesse Kuntz Velva, ND, Michael Kuntz (Kathie Anderson) Bismarck, ND and Christopher (Rhosabelle) Kuntz Naples, Italy and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Carol) Kuntz; sisters-in-law: Helen Kuntz and Caroline Kuntz and siblings-in-law: Arno (Sue) Wetsch, Eleanor Wetsch, many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Michael and Eva Wetsch and his daughter, Jocelyn; brothers: Paul (Pearl), Vince (Cecelia), Jake (Emma), Alphonse and Bill Kuntz, sisters: Caroline (Leo) Balkowitsch, Bertha Lutz, Irene (Gerald) Bruning, Ann Heintz and siblings-in-law: Leo Wetsch, Irene (Francis) Monzelowsky and Carol Wetsch.