Audrey Spitzer

Audrey R. Spitzer, 86, Bismarck and formerly of Wilton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 with her best friend and husband of 65 years by her side.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Video of the service will be available for public viewing beginning Monday, May 25, at the Parkway Funeral Home website. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Audrey (Farnam) Spitzer was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Bismarck to Henry L. and Lucille (DeLong) Farnam. She was raised in rural Baldwin along with her sister at Midway Service Station, the rural gas and watering hole along Highway 83 midway between Bismarck and Wilton. Audrey attended country school near her home and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Minot State Teacher's College and Valley City Teacher's College where she received her teaching certificate. She taught for two years at country schools in both the Baldwin and Bismarck areas.
Audrey married Ervin Spitzer on June 26, 1954 in Bismarck and made their home in the rural Wilton area. To this union, five children were born and from then on Audrey became the “Head Zookeeper of the Spitzer Clan!” Just over ten years ago, they traded farm life for city life and moved to Bismarck. For the past 30 years, Audrey and Ervin spent winters in Florida and Arizona where they developed many lifelong friendships.
Audrey was an active member and ruling elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and, for many years, taught Sunday school, Bible school and Youth Group. She was also a member of the Busy Bee Homemakers' Club. Audrey was a gifted pianist and talented oil painter and had a special gift crafting stained glass – something she and Ervin did together. And “Oh, How they loved to dance.”
Audrey was a devoted wife and mother with a kind and gentle heart, a generous spirit, and an undying love of family and friends. She will be most remembered by those who knew her for her sunny personality, her easy way, and her radiant smile!
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ervin; children, Terry (Sandy) Spitzer, Denver, Colo., Jay (Sandy) Spitzer, Wilton, Robin (Mike) Addington, Bismarck; grandchildren, Maureen, Tommie, Dustin, Sarah, Sally, Thomas, Marcus and Carter; eight great-grandchildren; special family member, Karmen (Layton) Becker; sister, Joann Smith, Tacoma, Wash.; many nieces and nephews; caretaker and friend, Julie Bauer; and her cat, Speck.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, David, and an infant baby boy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bismarck Cancer Center.
