Audrey Spitzer

Audrey R. Spitzer, 86, Bismarck and formerly of Wilton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 with her best friend and husband of 65 years by her side.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Video of the service will be available for public viewing beginning Monday, May 25, at the Parkway Funeral Home website. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Audrey (Farnam) Spitzer was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Bismarck to Henry L. and Lucille (DeLong) Farnam. She was raised in rural Baldwin along with her sister at Midway Service Station, the rural gas and watering hole along Highway 83 midway between Bismarck and Wilton. Audrey attended country school near her home and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Minot State Teacher's College and Valley City Teacher's College where she received her teaching certificate. She taught for two years at country schools in both the Baldwin and Bismarck areas.