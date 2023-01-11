Audrey LaVerne Hugelen

MINOT - Audrey LaVerne Hugelen, 87, longtime Minot resident, died Tuesday, January 2, 2023 in a Minot assisted living center.

Audrey was born March 7, 1935 at Twin Valley, MN, the daughter of Henry and Judith (Rognlie) Hugelen. She moved with her family to Maddock when she was 10 years old, where she was raised and educated. She continued her education, at Concordia College graduating with a BA in Music Education in 1957. She went on to receive her master's degree in 1970 from the University of North Dakota with an emphasis in Music Education.

Audrey then began a lengthy career in education first at Great Falls, MT and then at Burbank, CA before moving to Minot in 1968. She taught at Jim Hill Jr High School from 1968 until 1997, when she retired with nearly 40 years as a music educator.

Audrey touched numerous students and others with her gift of music. She was an accompanist for the Chamber Chorale when it started as well as the group "The Five of Us". She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, Minot, where she was active with the Church choir and played handbells. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing the piano and accompanying for a number of local music groups throughout the years. Professional involvements included Minot Education Association, North Dakota Education Association, National Education Association, America Chorale Directors Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and PEO. Blessed be her loving memory.

Her loving family includes: sisters in law, Jean Hugelen of Velva and Sandra Olson of Maddock; several nieces and nephews, including: Denise (Glen) Foss, Heidi (Mark) Mittelberg, Todd Hugelen, Tim (Barb) Hugelen, Christine (Gregg) Johnson, Constance (Dan) Brandner, Rachel (Dick) Rutten, Dan (Jody) Hugelen; great nieces and nephews, Melodie (Matt) Slocomb, Joshua Foss, Emma Jean and Matthew Mittelberg, Brittany and Nicholas Hugelen, Hillary (David) Collins, Haley (Nick) Corbit, Hannah Hugelen, Courtney (Luke) Butler, Zachary Smith (Joe Fakhoury), Alexis Smith, Madison (Stephen) Vilipski, Bergen Rutten (Grant Caulfield), Burke Rutten; Great great nieces and nephews Natalie, Jude, and Caleb Slocomb and Ramsey Vilipski; Cousin Eulale Keesler.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Lowell and Hillis Hugelen, and numerous cousins. Celebration of Life service: Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in First Lutheran Church, Minot. To view a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences access Audrey's obituary page at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Interment: Stoney Lake Cemetery, Rural Minnewaukan later in the Spring of 2023.

Visitation: Sunday, January 15th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Minot Public Schools Foundation, First Lutheran Church or Concordia College.