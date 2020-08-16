Asher Sorrels

Mass of Christian burial for Asher Ryan Sorrels will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Dave Zimmer officiating; Internment to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Linton.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday at Myers Funeral Home; rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. with Francis and Barb Leier leading with vigil to begin at 7 p.m., with Father Dave Zimmer.
Please feel free to show your support for Asher by wearing Asher's Heart of a Warrior shirt.
Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Asher's service live for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com. A link to the streaming will be available on Asher's obituary page.
Our squishy baby, Asher Ryan Sorrels, passed away in his mama's arms while holding his dada's hand, Aug. 10, 2020.
Asher was born March 7, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Tony and Emma Sorrels. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart syndrome. Even though he was born with only half of a heart, that did not stop Asher from being extremely happy. Asher loved people, especially his brothers, Easton and Edison. He was known around the hospital for his scrunchy nose smiles and explosive diapers.
Asher loved the Disney movie “Moana,” playing his ukulele at music therapy, throwing toys on the floor and popping bubbles. Asher entertained himself along with others by playing peek-a-boo! He enjoyed helping the doctors and nurses check his heartbeat and give his medications. The nurses were always kept on their toes by Asher setting off his alarms and removing his nasal cannula, which often led to lots of additional tape on his face and socks on his hands.
Asher loved playing with his toys and to fall asleep holding his Schlumpie Horsey. No matter how tired Asher would get, as soon as he saw his mom or dad, he was wide awake and ready to play again. A good hair flip and the hot dog dance was sure to deliver some laughter. Not to mention he blew the best kisses and could fake a cough unlike any other. Sometimes it was just to get your attention and then he would flash you his famous smile. Asher enjoyed story time, particularly “The Pout-Pout Fish.” Although he did not use words, he always let you know how he felt about the books in the cutest way, either eagerly turning the page by himself or basically rolling his eyes and pushing the book aside. Bath time with Asher was also the best, the face he made while getting a warm scrub on his scalp made you think he was at a luxurious spa.
Now that Asher is wholehearted and in the hands that created heaven, we can look back and see that he truly was a warrior and represented the true meaning of resiliency. Asher reminded those around him to choose joy no matter how hard the days get. May we all carry on his life lesson.
Blessed to have loved him are his parents, Anthony and Emmalee Sorrels; brothers, Easton and Edison Sorrels; grandparents, Kevin and Deb Leier, Linton; Kurt and Della Knutson Warroad, Minn.; great-grandparents, Chris and Viola Leier, Linton; Richard and Nadine Smith, Alexandria, Minn.; aunt Bridget (Trevor) Mattern, Rylee, Koltan, Casyn, Karson, Strasburg; uncles, Preston (Renee) Leier, Ashtyn, Pyper, Mason and Griffin Leier, Linton; Andrew Leier, Fargo; Nathaniel (Fiancé Brittany) Sorrels, Teagan, Tessa, Roseau, Minn.; Jeremy Sorrels, Reeder; aunts, Jamie (Ryan), James, Tavin, Brody and Aunna, Moorehead, Minn.; Jessica Knutson, Lauren and Madi, Horace; godmother Jodi (Ryan) Hulm, Bailey, Paige, Addison and Taylor; numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
Asher was greeted at the gates of heaven by his grandparents, Jeffrey and Christina Sorrels; his great-grand parents Clarence and Velma Lund, Roy and Betty Sorrels, Wally and Arlene Knutson; great-uncle, Patrick Leier and Slappy the dog.
