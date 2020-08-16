Asher Sorrels

Asher loved playing with his toys and to fall asleep holding his Schlumpie Horsey. No matter how tired Asher would get, as soon as he saw his mom or dad, he was wide awake and ready to play again. A good hair flip and the hot dog dance was sure to deliver some laughter. Not to mention he blew the best kisses and could fake a cough unlike any other. Sometimes it was just to get your attention and then he would flash you his famous smile. Asher enjoyed story time, particularly “The Pout-Pout Fish.” Although he did not use words, he always let you know how he felt about the books in the cutest way, either eagerly turning the page by himself or basically rolling his eyes and pushing the book aside. Bath time with Asher was also the best, the face he made while getting a warm scrub on his scalp made you think he was at a luxurious spa.