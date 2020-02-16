Arthur Varty

Arthur Forrest Varty was born in the family home in Douglas on June 4, 1936, and passed away at home on Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Art spent his last years in Bismarck close to his family.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Shepard of the Valley Church, 801 E. Denver Ave., Bismarck. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Art was the fourth child born to Forrest and Florence (Wolcott) Varty. He spent a majority of his childhood trapping and hunting small game animals around the town of Douglas. He graduated from Douglas High School.
Art enlisted in the United States Army on Oct. 18, 1955. He proudly served his country and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Upon leaving the military, he started his career as a police officer and later the sheriff of Nelson County. Art will be remembered for the wonderful stories that he enjoyed sharing with each person he came across.
He is survived by his wife Diana (Shaw) Varty; sisters Ruth (Arne) Tollefson, Maddock, Bonnie (Fred) Martens, Great Falls, Mont., and Betty (Richard) Schlichting, Garrison; daughters LaRae (Ted) Kuusisto, Bismarck, Nancy (Tim) Krause, Bowdon; sons Steve (Debbie) Varty, San Marcos, Texas, Tom (Tammy) Varty, Williston, William (Beth) Varty, Tolna; grandchildren Brian (Michelle) Varty, Doug Varty, Brandy Varty, Haley Krueger, Katie Krueger, Charlie Jo (Chris) Varty, Kayla Baker, Sara Krause, Kitanna Krause, Victoria Varty, Lindsay (Thomas) Varty, Forrest (Annastasia) Varty, Jason Kuusisto, Jeremiah Kuusisto; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Kris Halverson, Gary Rankin, Dr. Boyd Hagen, and K. Thor Thompson.
Art was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Florence (Wolcott) Varty; brothers Alfred ‘Bud' Varty, Robert ‘Bob' Varty, and David Varty; sisters Lois Schlichting, Dorothy Keller, and Carol Klain.
