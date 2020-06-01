Arthur Prom, 82, of Harvey died Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Harvey on Thursday June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the St. Cecilia Church on Wednesday June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. Prayer services will be held at the church on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
CDC recommendations, including distancing, hand cleansing, limiting your time spent at the church and staying away if sick, will be followed for the visitation. Wearing of a mask to protect yourself and others is also recommended by the CDC and would be greatly appreciated.
Art was born on Dec. 12, 1937 in Harvey. He was the son of Leonard and Alma (Engelhard) Prom. Art grew up and attended the St. Cecilia Catholic Grade School though the eighth grade and then the Harvey Public School graduating in 1955. While in high school Art worked for the railroad and Super Valu. While working on the railroad Art was struck by lightning.
Following high school Art worked for various business in Harvey. Art enlisted in the U.S. army on Oct. 26, 1956. He served in Germany. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 16, 1958. He returned to Harvey and started working part time for the United States Postal Service. Art married Frances Nitz on June 1, 1960 in Anamoose. Art worked for the North Dakota National Guard fulltime from 1959 through 1964. He then went back to work for the Postal Service where he worked as a city carrier then became a postal clerk. Art served as a postmaster in Michigan, Sheyenne and Anamoose. He retired in December of 1994.
Art enjoyed riding horses, raising cattle, fishing, cooking for friends and family, and going to the ring sale. Art was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. Art was given an award from the Harvey High School for his attendance at all the high school sporting events for many years. Art and Fran served as volunteers at the Medora Musical and Norsk Hostfest in Minot for many years. Art was a member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, VFW and American Legion Post, Wells Eagles Aerie 3080, and the Retired Postmaster’s Association.
Art is survived by his wife, Frances of Harvey; son, Michael (Brenda) of Harvey; daughters, Kristi (Lyedell) Martin of Anamoose, Sandra (Mark Dickson) Brennan of Galesburg, Nancy Bakke of Ankeny, Iowa; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Jr. of Harvey; sisters, Annella Schlenker of Lodi, Calif., LaVonne Heilman of Harvey; in-laws, Henry Zeroth and Bill (Shirley) Nitz, and Jane Nitz; numerous nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd; sisters, Beverly Vetter, Myra Zeroth, Anna Mae Lamm. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.
