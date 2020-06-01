× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arthur Prom, 82, of Harvey died Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Harvey on Thursday June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the St. Cecilia Church on Wednesday June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. Prayer services will be held at the church on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

CDC recommendations, including distancing, hand cleansing, limiting your time spent at the church and staying away if sick, will be followed for the visitation. Wearing of a mask to protect yourself and others is also recommended by the CDC and would be greatly appreciated.

Art was born on Dec. 12, 1937 in Harvey. He was the son of Leonard and Alma (Engelhard) Prom. Art grew up and attended the St. Cecilia Catholic Grade School though the eighth grade and then the Harvey Public School graduating in 1955. While in high school Art worked for the railroad and Super Valu. While working on the railroad Art was struck by lightning.