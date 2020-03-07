Arthur Fischer

Arthur Robert Fischer, 101, rural Harvey, passed away March 2, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz., where he had been wintering with family. A private graveside service will be held at the Manfred Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer at the Harvey Seventh-day Adventist Church in Harvey. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.

Arthur Robert Fischer, son of Michael and Lydia (Beitusch) Fischer, was born April 19, 1918 on the family farm in Rusland Township. After his mother died in 1922, his father married Anna Wacker who lovingly raised him. He graduated eighth grade from the nearby Eigenheim #5 country school. He began farming at an early age and took over the family farm at the age of fifteen.

On July 20, 1939 he was united in marriage to Ruth Wagner in Mandan. They made their home in Rusland Township all of their lives and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2009. After they sold the farm to Tom and Phyllis Nudd, they remained on the farm and continued wintering in Arizona with Gloria.

He was a lifelong member of the Manfred Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as the church cemetery sexton for many years. He also served on the Rusland Township Board through the years as supervisor, clerk and treasurer.