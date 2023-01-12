Arthur "Art" Erfle

NEW ROCKFORD - Arthur Erfle, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford, ND.

Arthur Erfle was born in a sod house near Chaseley, ND to David and Lizzie (Roller) Erfle on July 20, 1930. He grew up on the family farm, two miles west of Heaton and attended school there. During 1954 – 1956, Art served in the United States Army. He returned to Heaton to operate the farm.

On July 16, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janice Peterson of Minnewaukan. They farmed at Heaton until April 2000, when they moved to Carrington. They were snowbirds in Weslaco, TX for about 15 years. Art attended the Heaton Congregational Church and the Federated Church in Carrington. Art enjoyed going to the farm up until a month ago. Art's happiest times were trimming ditches with his 4440 John Deere tractor, working with his evergreen trees, and tinkering at the farm, fixing farm buildings. In 1988, he was awarded the Wells County Soil Conservation Award. In 2013, Art received the 2013 Conservation Achievement Award for the 77,841 feet of trees he nursed and maintained. Art started planting trees when he was 4 years old.

Janice passed away in 2004. Art enjoyed spending time with Charlotte Skiftun for about 15 years. He was blessed to spend quality time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Steve (Mary Hoffner) Erfle, Heaton, ND, and Michael (Brenda) Erfle, Heaton, ND; two daughters, Lisa Balas, Las Vegas, NV, and Joni Erfle, Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Crystal Schmeets, Bismarck, ND, Jafrah Erfle with fiance, Alex LaVoy, Fargo, ND, McCormick Erfle, Heaton, ND, Brittany Balas, Basehor, KS, and Delaney Erfle, Heaton, ND; his sister, Ruth Jensen, Surprise, AZ; former daughter-in-law, Lynn Erfle; and former son-in-law, Thomas Balas.

He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; seven brothers, Lloyd, Nick, Roger, Arnold, David, Elmer and Fritz; and two sisters, Martha Burkhard and Irene Hennecke.

Pallbearers are the Erfle Farms employees, Leon Wright, Kelly Perleberg, Brent Schimelfenig, Dave Magnus, Eugene Cronje, Shawn Leiseth, Alex LaVoy, McCormick Erfle, who watched over Dad for many years.

We will all miss him very much and know he is in peace up in heaven. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.