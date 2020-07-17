Arnold Zoller, Linton, passed away July 14, 2020, after reaching the age of 88 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at Missouri Slope Care Center, Bismarck.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with Pastor Merle Hoots officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Arnold was born March 28, 1932, on a farm outside of Temvik where he was raised. He was the son of Adolph and Katherine (Miller) Zoller.
Arnold married the love of his life Arlene James at United Methodist Church in Linton Jan. 24, 1953; they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together and raised four sons and a daughter. As a very young man he learned to work hard. He was an early entrepreneur and ran a Heating and Air (HVAC) business in Austin, Minn., before returning to North Dakota in 1975.
Arnold enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making homemade deer sausage, gardening, canning, and most of all spending time with family and friends. His family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids loved his homemade chicken noodle soup. Arnold loved to go on evening drives to watch the wildlife, look at the river, monitor the fields, and watch nature change with the seasons. Arnold was known for his outgoing personality and “that Zoller laugh”. He enjoyed sharing stories of the good ole days. Arnold could talk to anyone and everyone, he always seemed to brighten someone's day. He enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy with his grandkids. He also liked to play dice and bet on a few games while enjoying a few beers. Arnold would often sing to his grandkids, his favorite song being the “moon song”. Arnold; dad; grandpa; is deeply cherished and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have been a part of Arnold's life are his two sons, Terry, Hazelton, and Perry (Barb), Linton; one daughter, Kazy (Kyle), Bismarck; grandchildren, Honalee, Wisc., Audrey (Jeremy), Mandan, Dustin, Bismarck, Breanna (Nate), Mandan, and Kaden, Bismarck; great-grandchildren, Deltyn and McKynna, Wis., Tretyn, Fargo, Kyleigh and Kelsie, Mandan, Luka (coming October 2020), Mandan; great-great-grandchildren, Nolynd and Vincent, Wis.; sister, Francis (Wilfred) Eberhart, Eureka, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Victor Eberhart; and several nieces and nephews.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; two sons, Timothy Zoller and Thomas Zoller; grandson, Calen Zoller; great-granddaughter, DeLayni Lincoln; brother, Harold Zoller; sisters, Hildegard Eberhart, Jean Hoskins and Deloris Dahl; and brothers-in-law, Harvey Dahl and Robert Hoskins.
To share memories of Arnold and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
