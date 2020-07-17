Arnold Zoller

Arnold married the love of his life Arlene James at United Methodist Church in Linton Jan. 24, 1953; they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together and raised four sons and a daughter. As a very young man he learned to work hard. He was an early entrepreneur and ran a Heating and Air (HVAC) business in Austin, Minn., before returning to North Dakota in 1975.

Arnold enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making homemade deer sausage, gardening, canning, and most of all spending time with family and friends. His family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids loved his homemade chicken noodle soup. Arnold loved to go on evening drives to watch the wildlife, look at the river, monitor the fields, and watch nature change with the seasons. Arnold was known for his outgoing personality and “that Zoller laugh”. He enjoyed sharing stories of the good ole days. Arnold could talk to anyone and everyone, he always seemed to brighten someone's day. He enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy with his grandkids. He also liked to play dice and bet on a few games while enjoying a few beers. Arnold would often sing to his grandkids, his favorite song being the “moon song”. Arnold; dad; grandpa; is deeply cherished and will be greatly missed.