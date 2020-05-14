Arnold Kirsch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arnold was born April 8, 1930 to Jacob and Lydia Kirsch. He grew up on a farm near Mott, the eighth child of twelve. His education at the local one-room schoolhouse is where he discovered the joy of reading, a lifelong pleasure.

Arnold married Gladys Achtenberg on Nov. 12, 1961. They settled on their grain and dairy farm six miles east of Mott where Arnold lived for 47 years. Their three daughters, Janet, Nancy and Jody grew up on this peaceful farm and their home was one of generous hospitality and joy. Arnold was a lifelong learner, always reading a steady stream of farm journals and learning more about his vocation as a steward of the land.

Arnold was a man of deep faith and was a dedicated member of Zoar Congregational Church. Arnold lived out his faith every day in his relationships with his family, friends and neighbors. He was quiet and kind, always ready to help and serve others and his actions always spoke louder than his words.

Upon retirement, Arnold was looking forward to catching up on his reading, but spent a few more summers in the tractor seat with a tree-planting crew. Gladys' unexpected death in 2002 caught us all off guard, but Arnold's faith and family sustained him.