Arnold Kirsch

Arnold was born April 8, 1930 to Jacob and Lydia Kirsch. He grew up on a farm near Mott, the eighth child of twelve. His education at the local one-room schoolhouse is where he discovered the joy of reading, a lifelong pleasure.
Arnold married Gladys Achtenberg on Nov. 12, 1961. They settled on their grain and dairy farm six miles east of Mott where Arnold lived for 47 years. Their three daughters, Janet, Nancy and Jody grew up on this peaceful farm and their home was one of generous hospitality and joy. Arnold was a lifelong learner, always reading a steady stream of farm journals and learning more about his vocation as a steward of the land.
Arnold was a man of deep faith and was a dedicated member of Zoar Congregational Church. Arnold lived out his faith every day in his relationships with his family, friends and neighbors. He was quiet and kind, always ready to help and serve others and his actions always spoke louder than his words.
Upon retirement, Arnold was looking forward to catching up on his reading, but spent a few more summers in the tractor seat with a tree-planting crew. Gladys' unexpected death in 2002 caught us all off guard, but Arnold's faith and family sustained him.
In 2008, Arnold sold the farm and he moved into town. He enjoyed his neighbors, church family, library visits, Senior Center meals and the rich, deep friendships of lifelong friends. In 2017, Arnold moved to Fargo to be closer to his daughters and then to Eventide in November 2019. His 90th birthday brought a much-needed moment of joy to his lock-downed community and he celebrated with his incredible care team while family sang outside. He was still reading books and his Bible and thoroughly enjoyed opening and reading the mountain of birthday cards he received. Eventide and Ethos Hospice provided exceptional care to Arnold and he never contracted coronavirus but died peacefully in his sleep on May 10, 2020.
Surviving Arnold are his daughters, Janet, Nancy and Jody Kirsch and granddaughter Birungi Hellen Kirsch, all of Fargo; sister Leona Stern, New Leipzig, sister-in-law Alberta Kirsch, Dickinson; brothers Elmer Kirsch, Bismarck, and Norman (Judy) Kirsch, Wyandotte, Mich.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, one brother and seven sisters.
A visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Mott. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private graveside service with a memorial service in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to 1740 50th St S, Fargo ND 58103.
