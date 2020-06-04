Arnold Kary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arnold (Arnie) Kary, 71, from Mandan passed away Thursday May 21, 2020, at an assisted living facility in Minot. Cremation has taken place and a service with military honors will be scheduled at a later date. His final resting place will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Arnie was born Jan. 24, 1949 to Joseph and Frances (Schmidt) Kary in Mandan. He was raised in Mandan and attended St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, graduating in 1967. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and served proudly until 1971. Arnie met his (ex) wife, Arlene Volk in 1973 and the pair married in 1974. They had two daughters, Lisa and Dani. Arnie worked multiple jobs in service to his community, most notably time as a Sheriff with Burleigh County, HIT Inc., and finally as a caretaker and assistant to retired priests of the Bismarck Diocese at Emmaus Place, where he retired as director in 2008.