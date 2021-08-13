Arnold Fiedler

He is survived by his wife, Erdina K. Fiedler, who shared 75 years of marriage with him. Arnold was born Nov. 13, 1921 on a farm near Butte. At the age of 20, he joined the Navy to fight in World War II. He survived a kamikaze attack aboard the USS Mullany in the South Pacific. He was then one of the first to go back on board and secure his ship. Upon returning to North Dakota, he found the love of his life waiting for him. He and Erdina K Rust were married March 5, 1946. The same year that President Trump was born. He completed his GED and then graduated with a business degree from Minot State University. At that time, he went to work as a loan officer at First National Bank which is now known as Wells Fargo. He and Erdina were faithful attendees of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired at the young age of 62 and pursued a second career in Sun City West, Arizona as a realtor. Throughout the years, he volunteered and led many different organizations including the American Legion, Toastmasters International, Kiwanis, the Model A Club, and the National Association of Realtors. In 2005, Arnold retired back to a “farm” in Dousman, Wisconsin. He spent the rest of his years renovating the barn, the hay shed, his grandkids' homes, and various other projects that benefitted and enriched all those who loved him. His tenacity and generosity in life is attested to by his family, friends, and all who knew him.