Arnold Bauer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arnold H. Bauer, 83, Mandan, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck, from Parkinson's. He passed one day short of a year from his wife, Ann, who passed June 16, 2019. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date.

Arnold was born Aug. 26, 1936, at Carson, to Henry and Hilda (Zeller) Bauer. He married Ann Marie Rowe July 15, 1961, in Mandan. Ann and Arnie were married for nearly 60 years. They traveled together and after they retired, they joined a camping club and traveled south in the winters.

Arnie worked for many years and retired from Cloverdale. He did many jobs at Cloverdale including driving semi-trucks. He would say he could drive a big rig anywhere but could not drive around town in the family car without Ann.

Arnie spent many years in a band called “The Chandeliers” as a drummer. After that he played keyboard and DJ'd at local and nearby nursing homes. He loved music and loved to share it with others. He also had a good sense of humor and liked to make people laugh.