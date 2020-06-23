Arnold Bauer

Arnold H. Bauer, 83, Mandan, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck, from Parkinson's. He passed one day short of a year from his wife, Ann, who passed June 16, 2019. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date.
Arnold was born Aug. 26, 1936, at Carson, to Henry and Hilda (Zeller) Bauer. He married Ann Marie Rowe July 15, 1961, in Mandan. Ann and Arnie were married for nearly 60 years. They traveled together and after they retired, they joined a camping club and traveled south in the winters.
Arnie worked for many years and retired from Cloverdale. He did many jobs at Cloverdale including driving semi-trucks. He would say he could drive a big rig anywhere but could not drive around town in the family car without Ann.
Arnie spent many years in a band called “The Chandeliers” as a drummer. After that he played keyboard and DJ'd at local and nearby nursing homes. He loved music and loved to share it with others. He also had a good sense of humor and liked to make people laugh.
Arnie loved his family and his cars. He had a big heart and didn't like to see people suffer, especially children. He would give money or rides to people when he saw they were in need. Dad gave us his advice whether we wanted it or not and he was always right! We could never get anything past him. We love you, dad.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tammy Ferderer, Mandan, and Laurie Rothschiller, Hazen; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Arnie was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; brother, Harold; and his baby daughter, Candy, who he can now hug again.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
