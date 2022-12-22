Arlys (Kittie) Estella Kassian

Arlys Kassian was born April 28, 1951, to Marion and Dina Schumann in Hazen, ND. Arlys attended school in the Hazen and Mercer area and graduated from Mercer High School in 1969. She met the love of her life Gerald, while she was a freshman in high school. Arlys and Gerald were married on October 17, 1969. They spent the first couple of years together in Mountainview, CA while Gerald was in the service for the U.S. Navy. After that they moved back to the family farm in Wilton, ND and began their farm life together for the rest of her days. Arlys loved people and could chat with a perfect stranger for hours; she was always friendly and full of life. Arlys was the sweetest and kindest lady. She enjoyed her grandchildren immensely and always waited for a visit from them for the past few years or enjoyed the routine phone calls from them just to say hello and ask how she was doing; she will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and her special sister Charlene who helped so much over the past few years. She also enjoyed crocheting, listening to old time music, and of course watching football on TV.