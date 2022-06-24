BISMARCK - As an educator/mentor throughout his life, Arlo Robert "Skip" Beggs impressed people with his incredibly high standards and his efforts to inspire others to achieve their potential. He melded integrity, industriousness, lifelong learning, loyalty, faith, generosity and patriotism into a memorable character that will live on in spirit long after his death on May 15, 2022, in Jamestown, ND.

Growing up on a farm near Turtle Lake, ND, and serving in the U.S. Air Force and the ND National Guard profoundly shaped Skip. His life began Christmas Day 1932 in Underwood. He was the oldest of five born to Edna Nordquist Beggs and Arlo E. Beggs. Skip was born on Sunday and died on Sunday, befitting his spiritual nature and devotion to his faith. Skip graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He met 12-year-old Doris Keck at school. They married December 5, 1953. Skip shipped to Korea in January 1954. He served in that conflict for a year.

The couple later moved to Missouri where Skip completed Air Force service at Grandview Air Force Base. Their daughter Connie Joy arrived May 16, 1956. The family returned to North Dakota where Skip attended Bismarck Junior College, then earned his degree at Dickinson State Teacher's College. He majored in Commerce and minored in Geography, Geology and Social Sciences.

On February 20, 1959, Skip delivered his second daughter Stacey Jane in his Dickinson apartment. Stacey came so quickly that he was the first to meet his baby girl. Those two had an incredibly special bond from then on!

Fresh from college, Skip landed a job as principal and one of three teachers at Versippi, a rural school near Dickinson. A year later he accepted a teaching position in Williston, ND. He started at the junior high school teaching geography. He later moved to the high school to teach typing and General Business. Many students came back in person or wrote letters of thanks for the knowledge and inspiration he provided. Skip relished this as teaching's ultimate reward! His passion for education led him to leadership in the Williston Education Association (WEA) where he advocated for better pay, working conditions and learning opportunities for teachers and students. He served as chief negotiator for teacher contracts and held WEA offices including president. Although Skip spent 18 years in the classroom before moving to other pursuits, he stayed a teacher at heart and applied those skills in his work.

Skip's many education accomplishments include: Outstanding Young Educator, Distinguished Service Award, nominated by WEA for ND Teacher of the Year, and member of ND Teachers Professional Practices Commission.

Skip's next career stop at the North Dakota Education Association (NDEA) in Bismarck, where he directed services for member educators.

He moved to Jamestown in August 1979 to work as claims manager for Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company. He supervised office administrative staff and a team of property adjusters. Life with Skip produced far too many memories to list but some so appreciated they must be mentioned: Skip easily was King of Moonlighting! He took extra jobs from the time he was young through most of his life. He always went the extra mile so his daughters could have enriching opportunities and experiences.

In Jamestown he attended numerous veteran's events (he still fit into his uniform from his Air Force days). He also loved to support the First United Methodist Church.

Skip held lifetime memberships in the National Education Association (NEA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, and Elks, including as a past Exalted Ruler.

In later years he greeted folks when he regularly walked many miles. You'd remember his pleasant smile, wavy silver-white hair, and the enthusiastic, "Good day to you!" He also rode bicycle throughout Jamestown to achieve his seasonal goal of 1,000 miles. Near home, he walked his loyal dachshund Fritz, mowed and shoveled snow for hours.

He prized most his role as "Papa Skip." He adored his grandchildren! Hikes, canoeing, boating, bicycling, pulling wagons, reading, exploring – anything for those grands. He and Doris logged many hours at soccer, swimming, basketball, dance and school events. Good-sport Skip even practiced ballet positions with his granddaughters.

Skip lived more than 89 years and even in his final hours took every opportunity to express appreciation for the smallest kindnesses. Despite battling the brutality of dementia his last few years, his deep values and Skip Spirit prevailed. Countless times, his family and care team heard "thank you, you are wonderful" or "you are exquisite."

To carry Skip's memory forward: respect the environment, refuse to litter (but pick it up if you see it), reward good service of hard-working people with a generous tip or letter of appreciation (better yet courtesy copy the supervisor), shovel a sidewalk for someone who can't, thank a veteran for military service, or any other small kindness because "The little things are quite often the big things!"

Skip's family cherishes priceless memories while missing him deeply. Surviving him are his wife, Doris, Jamestown; daughters Connie (Jim) Moench, Bismarck, and Stacey Kelly, Kapolei, HI; grandchildren, Nate Halvorson and Alex Halvorson, Bismarck; Alecia Kelly and Thomas "Grady" Kelly, Kapolei, HI; Afton Kelly, Kailua, HI, and Alexandra "Lexie" Kelly, Newport Beach, CA; Three great grandchildren, Jackson Halvorson and Zoey Halvorson, Dickinson, and his youngest great grandson Harper who shared many special times with his Papa; Surviving siblings include, Ardith (Percy) Radke, and Bryan (Janell) Beggs, all of Minot, ND; and Dennis Beggs, St. Francis, MN; also several nieces and nephews.

His parents Arlo & Edna and brother Alden preceded him in death. Skip's beloved companion and walking partner Fritz, his dachshund of almost 10 years also preceded him in death.

Memorial service: Edgewood Jamestown (ND) Chapel on Friday, July 8, 2 p.m.

Military service and interment: 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, ND Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St., Mandan, ND, followed by a gathering at Ft. Lincoln Commissary. In keeping with Skip's deep devotion to the military, red, white and blue attire or other patriotic symbolism would make him smile.

Memorials will be directed to the ND Veterans Cemetery and the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements handled by Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Share memories and read a more complete version of Skip's Story at www.eddyfuneralhome.com.

Skip's family offers special thanks to the compassionate and professional staff at Edgewood and to Paul and Nikki Mandt, Jamestown, whose neighborly love, friendship and care helped Skip to be able to stay at his house as long as possible.

"Integrity is one of several paths, it distinguishes itself from the others because it is the right path, and the only one upon which you will never get lost."