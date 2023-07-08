ESMOND - Arlene Lois Hoffner, 89, of Esmond, ND, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Esmond, ND with Fr. Steven Wirth celebrating. Visitation will take place Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM and Vigil Service to follow. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Esmond, ND. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society: 2401 46th Avenue SE, Mandan, ND 58554. Arlene Lois was born January 22, 1934 to Alfred and Mabel (Mortensen) Brown in Esmond, ND. She was raised and educated in Esmond, and later received her GED from Esmond High School in 1983. Arlene was united in marriage to Leo Hoffner on July 17, 1951, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Esmond. They were the first couple married in the new church.

Arlene and Leo moved in with his parents, for a short time, while Leo's parents' new house was being built. The couple built their own home on the family farm and together raised six children: Gregory, Bernadette, Terence, Michael, Jerald and Todd.

Arlene held various work positions, including Homemaker, Manager of Corner Bar, Jensen's Evergreens as pruner, Esmond Theater Attendant, quilter and upholsterer. She also wrote the Esmond Epistles for the Benson County Farmers Press. Arlene loved gatherings and would organize family reunions for both Brown and Hoffner families. Not an easy task with 13 children in each family. She attended all of her children's various sporting activities and enjoyed traveling all over the state to watch her grandchildren compete in sports as well. Arlene enjoyed quilting and reading and spending time with family and friends.

Arlene was very active in the Esmond community and there was nothing she would not volunteer for. She served as Esmond Chairperson on the North Dakota Centennial Board, member of St. Boniface Ladies Aid and Christian Mothers, Esmond Housing, Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer, Apartment Manager and Helping Hands Chairperson. Arlene would donate to any and all organizations, no craft she would not tackle.

Arlene was a very strong and courageous woman as she battled numerous cancers throughout her life. She lived out on the family farm from age seventeen up until two years ago. Arlene resided at the Maddock Memorial Home for two weeks before transferring to the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, where she remained until her passing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arlene is survived by her children, Bernadette (Vern) Roller of Bismarck, ND, Terence (Tracy) Hoffner of Algona, WA, Jerald (Karla) Hoffner of Fargo, ND and Todd (Melodee) Hoffner of Madison Lake, MN; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Karen Hoffner and Lorna Hoffner; sister, Donna Jean Tomjack of El Mirage, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Leo Hoffner; sons, Gregory and Michael Hoffner; granddaughters, Nicole Roller and Mara Hoffner; grandson, Monte Hoffner; parents, Alfred and Mabel Brown; seven brothers and four sisters.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com

The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements