Arlene L. Pfingsten Hoglund

BISMARCK - Arlene L. Pfingsten Hoglund, age 89, died unexpectedly in her Bismarck home on May 15, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 25, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, at Sunset Cemetery, Fargo.

Arlene was born in Casselton, ND on December 21, 1933. She was the oldest of 6 children. She was born to Elsie and Gottlieb Pfingsten. She grew up on a Chaffee, ND farmstead. Arlene graduated from Chaffee High School began working at the Graver Hotel in Fargo, where she met her husband, Robert. Following that position, she worked at the Gold Bond Stamp stores in both Fargo and Bismarck, ND.

Arlene married Robert V. Hoglund June 16, 1956 at the Martin's American Lutheran Church in Casselton, ND. The newlyweds initially moved to Bismarck, ND. Due to Robert's employment, the family lived in Oklahoma City, OK from 1960-1961 and Lakewood, CO from 1970-1974. After each of these moves, the family returned to Bismarck. Arlene and Robert had three daughters.

Arlene had a passion for volunteer work and helping the community. She was the president of the Altar Guild at Good Shepherd Lutheran church in Bismarck for many years. After returning to Bismarck in 1974, Arlene was active in the Lutheran Church of the Cross helping with weddings, funerals and anniversary receptions for 17 years. Arlene helped found the Emergency Food Pantry and managed this community service for 20 years.

Arlene and Robert enjoyed traveling. They traveled to Germany, Sweden and many surrounding countries. They also traveled to various states, helping their daughters relocate a number of times. Arlene was devoted to her family.

Arlene is survived by daughters, Robin Hoglund Fuerst, Sequim, WA, Collete Hoglund, Twin Falls, ID, and Elizabeth Hoglund, Mandan, ND; her granddaughter, Rukha (Heather) Fuerst, Sequim, WA; and her sister Mary Ellen (Larry) Akason, Fargo, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mavis Scanlon, Ardis Brokaw, and Linda Pfingsten, and her brother Lee Pfingsten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and the Church of the Cross.

To share memories of Arlene and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.