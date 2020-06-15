Arlene Giesen, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Makoti, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a nursing home in Bismarck.
Arlene May Jacobson was born July 21, 1930, to Carl and Anna (Elvekrog) Jacobson, on the family homestead north of Plaza, where she was raised. She was educated at a country school.
On Nov. 13, 1947, she was united in marriage to Eugene Giesen, at Plaza. They made their home on the Giesen family farm, near Makoti, where they farmed, ranched, and raised their family. Arlene was a farmwife. She loved being outside! In addition to helping with the daily chores, she raised chickens and other small livestock. She took care of the yardwork and gardening and canned her produce.
Arlene was well-known for her infectious laugh. She earned the nickname “Giggles” at her part-time job, of 44 years, at K-Bar in Makoti. She had a peppy personality and didn't like to be idle. Eugene passed away in 1993; she lived independently on the farm until the age of 85 when her family moved her to assisted living in Bismarck.
She cherished time with her family. Arlene hosted the entire group at her home every Christmas. Her granddaughter, Carissa, took her on an annual trip to Medora for 14 years. She shot darts on several leagues into her late 70s and enjoyed the Makoti Seniors weekly trip to the casino.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and its ladies aid. In 1953, she joined the Makoti American Legion Post 230 Ladies Auxiliary and remained an active member. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Arlene is survived by her children, Judy Nelson (Craig Hiller) of Minot, Jerry Giesen of Minnetrista, Minn., Johnnie Giesen (Rita) of Center, Janice Frink (Virgil) of Parshall and Bismarck, and Eugene Giesen, Jr. (Cheri) of Bismarck; grandchildren, Nicole Nelson; Kimberly Mjelstad, Sasha Lee and Jeremy Giesen; Shannon and Shane Giesen; Corey Frink, Carissa Stafslien and Curtis Frink; Dominique and Desiree Giesen; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Shawn Brockey; brothers, Alvin, Marvin, Arvid, and Willard Jacobson; and daughter-in-law, Karen Giesen.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial by invitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Makoti.
Public Graveside Service: Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Makoti.
Public Visitation: Tuesday, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall. (Social distancing guidelines will be observed.)
