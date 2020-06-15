× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arlene Giesen, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Makoti, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a nursing home in Bismarck.

Arlene May Jacobson was born July 21, 1930, to Carl and Anna (Elvekrog) Jacobson, on the family homestead north of Plaza, where she was raised. She was educated at a country school.

On Nov. 13, 1947, she was united in marriage to Eugene Giesen, at Plaza. They made their home on the Giesen family farm, near Makoti, where they farmed, ranched, and raised their family. Arlene was a farmwife. She loved being outside! In addition to helping with the daily chores, she raised chickens and other small livestock. She took care of the yardwork and gardening and canned her produce.

Arlene was well-known for her infectious laugh. She earned the nickname “Giggles” at her part-time job, of 44 years, at K-Bar in Makoti. She had a peppy personality and didn't like to be idle. Eugene passed away in 1993; she lived independently on the farm until the age of 85 when her family moved her to assisted living in Bismarck.