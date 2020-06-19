Ardella Veitz

Ardella was born Oct. 1, 1937, rural Elgin, to John and Lenora (Theurer) Bentz. She was raised and educated in Elgin. She was the sixth of 11 children. She married Vernon Veitz Nov. 4, 1956, made their home in Elgin and together had and raised five children.

After her children graduated, she took a position at the Elgin Public School Cafeteria. She worked there for 16 years. In 2008, they moved to Mandan and enjoyed their retirement years. She loved music and had a gift of playing the organ and spoons. She enjoyed music in the park and dancing. Her greatest reward was cooking, baking, embroidering and doing word searches. She had a way of making everyone smile, whom she met. The laughter of her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her pure joy. Her favorite saying was “I love you to pieces” and don't you forget it.