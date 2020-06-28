Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ardean Krogen, 76, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fargo.

Ardean is loved and deeply missed by his son, Mathew (Kim) Krogen, Bismarck; daughter, Mikala (Jake) Schmitz, Fargo; grandson, Jesyn; and granddaughter, Araya.

Please go to https://www.wrightfuneral.com/obituary/ardean-o-krogen/ to read the complete obituary, sign the online guestbook, share a memory, or give condolences. You can also send emails to mathewkrogen@hotmail.com.