Ardean Krogen, 76, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fargo.
Ardean is loved and deeply missed by his son, Mathew (Kim) Krogen, Bismarck; daughter, Mikala (Jake) Schmitz, Fargo; grandson, Jesyn; and granddaughter, Araya.
Please go to https://www.wrightfuneral.com/obituary/ardean-o-krogen/ to read the complete obituary, sign the online guestbook, share a memory, or give condolences. You can also send emails to mathewkrogen@hotmail.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ardean Krogen as a living tribute
