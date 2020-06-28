Ardean Krogen

Ardean Krogen, 76, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fargo.

Ardean is loved and deeply missed by his son, Mathew (Kim) Krogen, Bismarck; daughter, Mikala (Jake) Schmitz, Fargo; grandson, Jesyn; and granddaughter, Araya.

Please go to https://www.wrightfuneral.com/obituary/ardean-o-krogen/ to read the complete obituary, sign the online guestbook, share a memory, or give condolences. You can also send emails to mathewkrogen@hotmail.com.

