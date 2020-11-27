Archie Wanner

Archie J. Wanner, 62, a lifelong farmer and rancher of Hebron, ND, died unexpectedly at his farm due to heart complications on November 20, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 AM Wednesday, Nov. 25th at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hebron with Fr. Jeffrey Zwack celebrating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Hebron Community Center with a vigil service at 7:00 PM. A live stream of the vigil service and funeral Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Archie's obituary page. Archie was born November 23, 1957 in Richardton, ND, the youngest of eight children born to John and Mary Ann (Malling) Wanner. He attended Hebron Public School and graduated from high school in 1976. During his high school years, he was active in basketball and livestock judging. He continued his education at North Dakota State University where he studied mechanical agriculture. Archie was involved in the AGR fraternity there and became a loyal Bison fan. He graduated from NDSU in 1980.