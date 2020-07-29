Archie Emineth

Archie was born in Fargo weighing 7.04 pounds and was 18 inches long. He was a beautiful boy and looked just like his mother with his father's hair. Even with being taken from his parents way too soon, he managed to change their lives forever. He was a brave little boy with a heart of gold. Archie loved all the cuddles from his parents and kisses from his mother he could get. He was always holding his father's hand – even through the hardest times. He held on to be his parents' rock.