Archie Emineth

Archie Terrance Emineth passed away on July 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Archie was born in Fargo weighing 7.04 pounds and was 18 inches long. He was a beautiful boy and looked just like his mother with his father's hair. Even with being taken from his parents way too soon, he managed to change their lives forever. He was a brave little boy with a heart of gold. Archie loved all the cuddles from his parents and kisses from his mother he could get. He was always holding his father's hand – even through the hardest times. He held on to be his parents' rock.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew Emineth and Jesse Hillesland; siblings, Hailey, Nolan Laynie Hillesland; grandparents, Risa Bergquist (Brian Berube), Chris Hyttinen, Brian Bergquist, Robin Grant and Brian (Lea) Peltier; great-grandparents, Terrance and Virginia Emineth, Judy and Greg Hyttinen, Bev Bergquist, Belinda Grant and Beverly Gooden; great-great-grandmother, Meggie Krumm; and many aunts and uncles who loved him dearly.
Archie was preceded in death by sibling, Kolt Hillesland; and great-grandparents, Archie Grant, Emil Gooden and Bob Bergquist.
