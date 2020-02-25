April Murry, 53, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at New Song Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

April Karen (Jensen) Murry was born on Sept. 21, 1966 in Jamestown. She attended school in Bismarck and Jamestown where she graduated in 1984. She operated a day care in Jamestown and Bismarck. In her thirties she obtained her associate's degree from BSC. For the last 16 years she managed the Petro Serve in south Mandan. Her sweet and pleasant disposition made her many friends at her business.