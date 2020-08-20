× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anton "Tony" Roger Roehrich passed away at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, Aug. 15, 2020. A memorial service for family and close friends of this very special man will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Tony was born March 11, 1949, in Napoleon, to Regina (Bitz) and Anton Roehrich. He was the fifth of six children. As a young man, he and his brothers and sisters worked hard on the family farm.

In June 1967, Tony married Diane Baumgartner, together they had two children, Richard "Rick" and Lynn. They lived in Fargo where Tony worked for several years as a refrigeration technician at Federal Beef. In May 1981, he married Gloria "Ginger" Zeadow, who brought three sons of her own into the family. After all of the children were grown, Tony and Ginger spent time exploring the United States before eventually settling in Wisconsin, where they became dedicated Green Bay Packers fans.

He and Ginger held season passes and attended many games at Lambeau Field where they would cheer their team on. When he could be convinced to take a day off of work, Tony enjoyed golfing and fishing with his buddies, and hanging out with his furry friends Snoopy and Lucy. His favorite trips were those to Australia to visit his best friend (and son) Rick, Cheryl and the kids.