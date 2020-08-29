Antoinette Staudinger

Antoinette was born Sept. 19, 1929, on the homestead farm, six miles north of Zeeland, to Anton and Elizabeth (Feist) Klein. At baptism, she received the name Isabella. After graduating from Zeeland High School, she began work in the central supply department at St. Alexius Hospital. After a year, she took a job at Bell Telephone. In the fall of 1950, she entered Sacred Heart Convent, Minot. She received the name of Sr. Antoinette and was sent to Mount Marty College for her training as an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yorkton, S.D. She practiced in several hospitals in North Dakota, Iowa, Indiana and South Dakota. She soon learned that elementary teachers were needed at SHC and embarked on a teaching career, receiving her degree from Minot State College. She taught at various schools in North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. After some 20 years in religious life, Sr. Antoinette became laicized and was known as “Toni.”