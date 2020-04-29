Anthony Weigel Jr., 73, Wishek, born Oct. 13, 1946, passed away from natural causes on April 25, 2020.
Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pauline, their three children, Rose (Raymond Jr.) Kaseman, Scott (Sherrie) Weigel, and Alex (Maristella Cremona) Weigel; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren as well as one brother, four sisters, two sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law and their families.
A private military service will be planned at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.
