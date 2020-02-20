Anne West drifted into Jesus' arms on Feb. 17, 2020 at the side of her husband Sam West, at peace, with a great deal of her family nearby. Anne's death brings to a close a life of dedication, service, support and love for any blessed to have been near her.
Visitation will be at Bismarck Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. A celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Legacy Church North Campus, 4600 Durango Dr, Bismarck. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Anne was born Oct. 8, 1935 in Seattle, Wash. to Paul and Edna Cammack. Life's journey brought her to Enid, Okla. where she met her future husband Sam when she was 16 years old. They were married in 1954 and their love affair sparked a continual journey across the United States covering Oklahoma (three times), New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico (twice), Louisiana and finally North Dakota…where we were all blessed by her presence.
She put a pioneer talent to work establishing a family-centered home wherever life took her and Sam. Time and again she unpacked the boxes, rehung the curtains and used her home to welcome, help and support others through church and community. None more than Bismarck and the state of North Dakota.
The cornerstone to a great deal of her gifts to others came through her abilities as an extraordinary artist. Anne studied for many years under world-renowned artist Edgar A. Whitney from New York City and other well-known artists. Through her training she captured some of the most historic and beautiful aspects of North Dakota. Her watercolor and pastel paintings so well represented the state that many of her works were displayed in the Capitol, Governor's Mansion and the North Dakota Centennial Calendar.
You have free articles remaining.
While she won many awards through a spectrum of art shows, her most loved art legacy may lie with the children she supported through the Pride Manchester House. At Manchester, Anne helped many children over the years to see beauty where far too little had been experienced before. Anne once said “I think of the kids as my grandkids” and her dedication to them was dauntless through sickness and health. Anne's work with children who faced issues ranging from domestic violence to mental illnesses gave them all hope, vision and a path forward they so very much needed.
Anne's faith legacy, beginning with the First United Methodist Church and most recently Legacy United Methodist Church in Bismarck spanned the time from when she and Sam first moved to Bismarck in 1973 until the present day. Her prayers, presence, gifts, service and witness supported, lifted and sustained the church community and beyond. Through her faith her own family found Christ's bountiful blessings and continue their own work in the name of the Lord as His Word continues to spread.
Anne's combined legacies as a loving and devoted wife, Christian and supportive mother and finally a wonderfully talented and selfless artist has blessed us all in ways we will realize for years to come.
She is survived by her husband Sam West; sister Mary (Cammack) Price; children Debbie Colton (Bob), Kathy Roll (Al), Dane West (Sheryl) and Tracy West; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Edna Cammack, brother Donny Cammack, grandson Travis Reisenauer and great-grandson Brady Friedel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memoriam to Pride Manchester House, Bismarck.
Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.