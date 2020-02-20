Anne West drifted into Jesus' arms on Feb. 17, 2020 at the side of her husband Sam West, at peace, with a great deal of her family nearby. Anne's death brings to a close a life of dedication, service, support and love for any blessed to have been near her.

Visitation will be at Bismarck Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. A celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Legacy Church North Campus, 4600 Durango Dr, Bismarck. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Anne was born Oct. 8, 1935 in Seattle, Wash. to Paul and Edna Cammack. Life's journey brought her to Enid, Okla. where she met her future husband Sam when she was 16 years old. They were married in 1954 and their love affair sparked a continual journey across the United States covering Oklahoma (three times), New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico (twice), Louisiana and finally North Dakota…where we were all blessed by her presence.

She put a pioneer talent to work establishing a family-centered home wherever life took her and Sam. Time and again she unpacked the boxes, rehung the curtains and used her home to welcome, help and support others through church and community. None more than Bismarck and the state of North Dakota.