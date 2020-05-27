Anna Moran

Anna (Volk) Moran, 97, Bismarck, passed away May 24, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, south of Raleigh.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Anna was born May 14, 1923 in Strasburg, the daughter of Elias and Agnes (Braun) Volk. She attended grade school at Three Butte Country grade school in rural Raleigh. After the eighth grade, she moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where she attended Stanbrook Hall High School and graduated in 1940. Anna then attended the College of St. Scholastica where she became a nun and received her bachelor of science in nursing. She continued her education, receiving her master's in psychiatric nursing in 1969. She worked as a nurse throughout her life in Minnesota, Washington D.C., and Virginia.
She met Gerard Moran and they were married in 1970 in Virginia. He passed away and shortly after that Anna returned to North Dakota.
Anna is survived by her siblings, Maggie Vetter, Bismarck, Eugene (Clementine) Volk, Bismarck, Sister Maria Volk OSB, Duluth, Minn., Lydia Braun, Mandan, Angeline Braun, Bismarck, Theresa Schriock, Carson, Evelyn (Ervin) Miller, Fargo, Valentina Bruington, Bismarck, Barbara Scheetz, Glendive, Mont., and Adam (Sandi) Volk, Bismarck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Katherine Winter-Volk, six siblings, Bud (Anne) Volk, Amundus Volk, Father Edwin Volk, baby boy Michael Volk, Melchior (Elaine) Volk, and Leo Volk, and several brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent's Care Center for their exceptional care and friendship.
