Anna Moran

Anna was born May 14, 1923 in Strasburg, the daughter of Elias and Agnes (Braun) Volk. She attended grade school at Three Butte Country grade school in rural Raleigh. After the eighth grade, she moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where she attended Stanbrook Hall High School and graduated in 1940. Anna then attended the College of St. Scholastica where she became a nun and received her bachelor of science in nursing. She continued her education, receiving her master's in psychiatric nursing in 1969. She worked as a nurse throughout her life in Minnesota, Washington D.C., and Virginia.