Anna Kupper

Anna Jeanette Kupper, 96, of Bismarck, passed away July 22, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.

Anna Jeanette was born Dec. 14, 1923, in Timmer, the daughter of Axel and Elsa (Ryman) Gustafson. Anna was best known as Jeanette. The family moved to Mandan in 1938. She attended county schools and graduated from Mandan High School in 1942. She started working for Northwestern Bell Telephone in 1942 to 1951. She married Andrew Kupper Oct. 7, 1946.

Jeanette loved to bake, sew, gardening and canning. She volunteered countless hours at Christ the King School mending books. One of her passions was going fishing with Andrew and she received a few awards for the largest fish.

Jeanette had a strong faith, which showed by her kindness, love to others, and by giving of herself. She was a prayer warrior.