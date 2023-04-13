Ann was born on April 20, 1928 near Selz. She was the daughter of Louie and Theresa (Dillman) Lesmeister. Ann grew up and attended a rural school near Selz and graduated from Harvey High School. Ann married Wendelin Striefel on November 5, 1946 and they lived near Balta. They moved to a farm south of Anamoose for a time. Later they moved to a farm further south of Anamoose. Ann worked at the Gamble Store in Harvey from 1971 until 1982. Ann then worked for Seltvedt Furniture in Harvey from 1982 until 1986. In 1986 she started a daycare in her home. She did daycare until 1989. While living on the farm Ann took an active part in the daily farming operation. Wendelin died on December 13, 1987. Ann continued to live in Harvey. Ann then married Christ Klein on October 10, 1998. They lived in Carrington in the summer and in Florida in the winter months. Christ died on January 29, 2012.