Anna Hanson

Anna May (Ann) was born April 9, 1936, the second of eight children born to Melvin and Mary FitzGerald. Her early years were spent on the family ranch east of Jordan in Garfield County. She attended Flat Creek School completing the eighth grade. In 1949 the family relocated to Charlo, Montana where she attended Charlo High School graduating in 1954. After graduating, she returned to Miles City and found work as a telephone operator.

In 1960, she married Walt Secrest and for the next 23 years they made their home on the ranch west of Cohagen. A son Cotton was born in 1962. She loved working outside and developed an eye for good horses. She worked tirelessly and was instrumental in developing a strong breeding program that provided a good ranch as well as rodeo and pick-up horses. During this time, she began helping Walt in the arena and soon became a sought after pick-up man (woman) at rodeos in Montana and as far away as Wisconsin. Of the countless arenas she worked in, her favorites were the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale and the Match of Champions at Home On The Range in Sentinel Butte.