Anna Fleck

She married Clemens Fleck on June 19, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandan. After their marriage they lived on the farm of his parents until they built up their own south of highways junction 21 and 6. They moved to their farm in 1952 where they lived until they moved to Bismarck, ND in 2011, currently residing at Primrose Retirement.

Anna will always be remembered for her memory to tell you any birthdate, wedding date and anniversary date of the relatives as well as friends and neighbors. Most everyone received that infamous “pinch of the cheek”. Her love of God, hard work ethic, kindness, and honesty will always be remembered. She was, without a doubt, the best cook you could ever find. Her German dishes, Kasenip, Rahm-noodla, Krautnip, German potato salad –were the best! Her years of living on the farm were filled with many days of enjoyment, and the hard work she endured working alongside Clemens. From stacking hay to milking cows to raising a huge garden, she did it all. She survived a near fatal tractor accident in September 1962 while hauling silage. She was very competitive when playing her favorite card game of Pinochle. Anna was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, ND and Mandan Women of The Moose. She is one TOUGH STRONG WOMAN and who never complained about anything!!