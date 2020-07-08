Anna Fleck

Our beloved beautiful wife and mother has now left us behind for a better place. Her passing was not the result of the virus. She suffered from numerous health issues but the most noticeable was the lack of her family's physical hugs and visits while under lockdown at the assisted living facility. The love and compassionate care she received while at CHI St. Alexius fourth floor was phenomenal. Thank you! Thank you, Primrose Retirement Community for your loving kindness and considerate care.
Anna Marie Fleck passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Medical Center, Bismarck, ND. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, ND on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 am with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service.
Anna was born on January 10, 1930 at her cousin's farm west of St. Joseph's, south of Glen Ullin, ND. One of 10 children, she was the third child and first daughter born to Heironymus (Harry) and Rosa Maria (Emter) Berger.
Anna began her education at the Schmautz School near Heart Butte. Later she attended the Hertz school west of St. Joseph. After completing the eighth grade she worked for her Uncles and Aunts: Marcus and Anna Thomas, Adam and Stella Emter, also for neighbors Ray and Helen Braun. She later worked at Gietzen's Café in Glen Ullin, then at Zeitlow's Café in New Salem. She moved to Mandan in 1949 to start her job at the Ben Franklin Store which continued until her marriage. Her roommates were her sister Cecilia and friend, Lucina Palenberg. She met Clemens in June 1950 at a wedding dance in Mandan.
She married Clemens Fleck on June 19, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandan. After their marriage they lived on the farm of his parents until they built up their own south of highways junction 21 and 6. They moved to their farm in 1952 where they lived until they moved to Bismarck, ND in 2011, currently residing at Primrose Retirement.
Anna will always be remembered for her memory to tell you any birthdate, wedding date and anniversary date of the relatives as well as friends and neighbors. Most everyone received that infamous “pinch of the cheek”. Her love of God, hard work ethic, kindness, and honesty will always be remembered. She was, without a doubt, the best cook you could ever find. Her German dishes, Kasenip, Rahm-noodla, Krautnip, German potato salad –were the best! Her years of living on the farm were filled with many days of enjoyment, and the hard work she endured working alongside Clemens. From stacking hay to milking cows to raising a huge garden, she did it all. She survived a near fatal tractor accident in September 1962 while hauling silage. She was very competitive when playing her favorite card game of Pinochle. Anna was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, ND and Mandan Women of The Moose. She is one TOUGH STRONG WOMAN and who never complained about anything!!
Those she left behind to grieve are her husband of 69 years, Clemens; and her legacy will live on thru their children: Sharon (Curtis) Huettl, James (Julie) Fleck, Duane (Terri) Fleck, Bernard ‘Bernie' (Tonya Wilson) Fleck, Doris (Rick) Schlosser. Her 12 grandchildren that she loved with all her heart: Damian (Sarah) Huettl, Theresa (Alex) Felderman, Camille (Jason) Meyhoff; Travis Fleck, Tony (Liz) Fleck; Jamie (Bryan) Binstock, Nicolle (Chris) Binstock, Britany (Isaac) Diaz; Alicia (Cody) Berger, Kayla (Galen) Weiss, Jack (Carly Moser) Schlosser, Joseph (Kaylee) Schlosser. She was greatly blessed with 22 precious great grandchildren: Isaac and Anna Huettl, Elizabeth and Sophia Felderman, Avery and Noah Meyhoff; Baby Fleck in November; Ilah, Holland and Rohen Binstock, Nya and Ivy Binstock, Whitlee Diaz; Kobe and Ryler Berger, Akeley, Axel, Delia and Octavia Weiss, Camden and Sawyer Schlosser, Aubree and Coy Schlosser.
Anna is also survived by her sisters: Cecilia Geiger, Helen Stein, and Agnes Vetter; her brothers and wives: Leonard (Alberta) Berger and Raymond (Diane) Berger. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved their Aunt Annie.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Rose Berger, brothers-Mathias Berger, William Berger; sisters-Regina Monaco, Ottilia Schmidt. Her brothers-in-law- Lucas Fleck, Jerome Geiger, Joseph Monaco, Richard Stein, Joseph F. Vetter, sisters in-law-Katherine Berger and Beatrice Berger. Her father in-law and mother in-law, John G. and Veronica Fleck, as well as all of Clemens' family.
We love you so much-my wife, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In lieu of flowers and plants please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Mandan Union Cemetery.
