Ann Ochsner

Ann K. Ochsner, 77, Bismarck, formerly of Wing, passed away on May 6, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital.
Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing, with Reverend Trisha DeBoer officiating. Burial will be at the Tuttle Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, gatherings are limited to 50 people. A livestream of the service will also be available.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Ann K. Hetletvedt was born to Christ and Anna (Anderson) Hetletvedt on Nov. 14, 1942. She was raised and educated in Tuttle.
On Nov. 20, 1960, Ann married the love of her life, Wilbert W. Ochsner in Tuttle. The couple moved to Wing in 1963 where they began their family and were also members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ann was busy raising their three children, and volunteering for numerous school activities. She also enjoyed being very active in her church. Ann was employed by the United States Postal Service while living in Wing. The couple moved to Bismarck in 2017.
Ann enjoyed remodeling her condo, attending numerous activities through her church, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann will be deeply missed by her children, Terry (Mary) Ochsner, Beulah, Tracy (Bert) Meza, Chandler, Ariz., and Todd Ochsner, Firestone, Colo.; grandchildren, Trenton (Megan) Ochsner, Erika Ochsner, Elianna Meza, Trevin Ochsner, Clayton and Samantha Enzminger, Tiffany and Teilla Drury; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Zane; sisters, Agnes Elsey, Quinton, Okla., Alvina Miller, Tuttle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert; her parents, Christ and Anna Hetletvedt; brothers, Donald and Marvin Hetletvedt; and sisters, Helen Bergeson, Laverne Watson and Lois Garoutte.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.