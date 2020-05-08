Ann Ochsner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ann K. Ochsner, 77, Bismarck, formerly of Wing, passed away on May 6, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing, with Reverend Trisha DeBoer officiating. Burial will be at the Tuttle Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, gatherings are limited to 50 people. A livestream of the service will also be available.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Ann K. Hetletvedt was born to Christ and Anna (Anderson) Hetletvedt on Nov. 14, 1942. She was raised and educated in Tuttle.

On Nov. 20, 1960, Ann married the love of her life, Wilbert W. Ochsner in Tuttle. The couple moved to Wing in 1963 where they began their family and were also members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ann was busy raising their three children, and volunteering for numerous school activities. She also enjoyed being very active in her church. Ann was employed by the United States Postal Service while living in Wing. The couple moved to Bismarck in 2017.